(Video) “I’m not sure you can get better” – Owen gushes over Klopp’s incredible LFC side

Former Liverpool and Manchester United man Michael Owen has paid the Reds a massive compliment, after beating Spurs 1-0 in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has spent the last five years putting together a near-perfect Liverpool side, and Owen isn’t sure if we’re able to improve much more.

And by that he means he thinks we’re looking at perhaps the best ever Premier League team, and given our form it’s hard to disagree with the Chester born former striker.

In the post-match, he does refer to the Arsenal, United and Chelsea sides of the past, but thinks that this current Liverpool side is even better.

