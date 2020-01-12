(Video) Klopp asked about LFC’s incredible PL form; ends up complimenting Spurs

Jurgen Klopp can be quite a humble man in football, and that has certainly been the case as Liverpool move closer and closer to a potential first English league title in 30 years.

The German boss was asked about the Reds’ incredible run in the Premier League this season – a run which is now the best ever start a team in the top five European leagues has ever made.

But the boss didn’t want to talk about that, and instead starting talking about how good he thought Spurs were. He – quite literally – doesn’t care about anything until it’s happened. What a fella.

