(Video) Klopp asked about LFC’s incredible PL form; ends up complimenting Spurs

Jurgen Klopp can be quite a humble man in football, and that has certainly been the case as Liverpool move closer and closer to a potential first English league title in 30 years.
The German boss was asked about the Reds’ incredible run in the Premier League this season – a run which is now the best ever start a team in the top five European leagues has ever made.
We've now made the best-ever start to a season across Europe's big five leagues after 21 games (61 points) 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/NXc3UQ330V
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 12, 2020
But the boss didn’t want to talk about that, and instead starting talking about how good he thought Spurs were. He – quite literally – doesn’t care about anything until it’s happened. What a fella.
Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):
Only Jurgen Klopp could turn a question about the best ever start into praise for the opposition's hospitality
Never change Jurgen! pic.twitter.com/cKbGgQa3Ku
— Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 11, 2020
