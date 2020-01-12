(Video) Lallana puts in another solid shift at CM as he morphs into Mr Reliable for LFC

Liverpool beat Spurs 1-0 in the Premier League last night, and Jurgen Klopp turned to Adam Lallana when he wanted to calm things down.

The Londoners set up like a typical Jose Mourino team, and looked to break on the counter-attack while having the entire team behind the ball when we have possession.

This only worked for so long, as the Reds broke the deadlock just before half-time, and Mourinho had to change tactic when it was still 1-0 going into the final stages of the game.

This is when Adam Lallana was brought on for Liverpool, and the England midfielder was able to help steady the sip as the Reds saw out the victory with relative ease.

Take a watch of Lallana’s performance below (via BT Sport, NBC, etc.):