(Video) Mourinho labels LFC “lucky” & says VAR should have given Robbo a red

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho morphed back into his usual self, as Liverpool defeated him away from home 1-0.

The Londoners set up the way we’ve come to expect Mourinho teams to set up – they put every man behind the ball and tried to counter.

The Reds kept a clean sheet, so this did not go to plan. After the game, Mourinho said that Liverpool were lucky and that VAR should have picked up on a red-card offence by Andy Robertson.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t see the Robbo tackle during the game and have only looked at it this morning. It certainly looks back, but the Scot is trying to and did get the ball.

Nonetheless, this is just an example of Mourinho taking defeat as graceful as ever.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):