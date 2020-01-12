(Video) New angle of Firmino’s goal v. Spurs shows just how classy a finish it was

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal as Liverpool defeated Spurs 1-0 away from home in the Premier League.

It was a hard earned win for the Reds, with the hosts setting up in the manner of a typical Jose Mourinho side by putting every man behind the ball and trying to counter-attack.

It didn’t work for the Londoners, and Bobby got himself a class goal in the second half after the Reds spent the game chipping away.

The deft touch to set himself up and then the rocket of an effort is even more sublime from a variation of angles shared by LFC on Twitter.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):