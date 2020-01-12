(Video) Spurs stewards bizarrely try to stop LFC fans from singing – but fail miserably

In a bizarre video clip that has appeared on Twitter, it seems a couple of stewards at Spurs’ stadium in London have tried to stop Liverpool fans from celebrating their 1-0 win down south.

And I’m not talking about supporters being idiots, trying to swing from beams in the stadium or something like that – I’m talking about fans singing!

As the travelling Kop get into full voice, belting out the iconic ‘Si Senor’ chant, a couple of stewards try to stop the fans from singing, but they fail miserably as it seems to just make the supporters sing louder.

Take a watch of the video below: