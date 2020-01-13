“I would like to welcome him to Liverpool…’ Fabinho goads Mbappe to Anfield

Fabinho would love to play alongside his former AS Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe at Liverpool.

The young Frenchman is already one of the best players on the planet, a World Cup winner and has 123 career goals despite being just 21-years-old.

As a result, we’d love him at Anfield – but have accepted that it’s financially impossible.

Still, Fab would be happy to see it happen!

“Mbappe will have a Ballon d’Or before Neymar,” Fabinho told Telefoot . “I would like to welcome him to Liverpool.”

Fabinho also spoke boldly about our chances this season, refusing to go down the ‘one game at a time’ route – as his team-mates usually do!

“Liverpool will be champion yes. It’s the best team in the world,” he said. “Finish the season invincible? There are no plans to lose.

“Klopp is the best coach in the world, yes.”

The midfielder has been absent since the end of November, but in his absence, we’ve actually won every game bar the Aston Villa EFL Cup game in which we fielded the kids.

Still, it’ll be superb to welcome him back – and his return will likely allow Jordan Henderson a slightly more advanced role – with the skipper covering for Fab in the anchoring role with aplomb.