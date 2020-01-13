(Video) Everton fan buys Spurs shirt and watches new team lose to Liverpool at Tottenham Stadium

This Everton fan decided it was a good idea to buy a Tottenham shirt and support the north Londoners against us on Saturday evening!

Sadly, she saw her team lose 1-0, thanks to a Roberto Firmino goal in the first-half that means Liverpool are now 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand…

And although supporting Everton can’t be much fun – supporting every side who play Liverpool is probably an even more dour tactic – considering we’ve won 20 of 21 Premier League games so far this term.

We wonder if she’ll be in the away end at Anfield next weekend in a Manchester United strip…?

