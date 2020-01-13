(Video) Gary Neville’s passionate speech on ‘absolutely incredible’ Roberto Firmino

It’s nice watching Gary Neville praising Liverpool through gritted teeth!

Following Liverpool’s victory over Spurs on Saturday, the Sky Sports presenter waxed lyrical about our fight and determination, singling out Roberto Firmino for praise.

He labelled our no.9 ‘absolutely incredible,’ and said any manager on the planet would select him in their team…

Firmino has nine goals so far this term – seven in the Premier League and two at the Club World Cup – but his job is so much more than finding the back of the net, as all Reds know.

He now has Taki Minamino to ease the pressure of leading our line, but we know that Firmino is going to be Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for as long as he’s at the club!