(Video) Manchester United fans sing homophobic song about Roberto Firmino

Nonsense like this is pretty much all Manchester United fans have right now.

A remixed version of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino song has gone viral, sung by a group of United fans in the pub watching us go 14 points clear.

We can understand their need to watch some proper football, in fairness.

You can see the lyrics in the video below. We have no problem with mickey-taking – and although it’s incredibly annoying – the remixed Steven Gerrard song is fair game, for example.

But this one isn’t in the slightest. It’s homophobic, not funny and not helpful.

The Reds take on United at Anfield this coming weekend, so we really hope Bobby puts them to the sword – just as Xherdan Shaqiri did last term.