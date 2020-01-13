(Video) Mo Salah putting Sanchez on the floor shows his underrated strength

Mo Salah is praised all the time for his speed, but he’s actually incredibly strong as well.

This clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports, shows the Egyptian at his bullish best – shoulder charging Tottenham’s incredibly powerful centre-back Davinson Sanchez onto the ground – before pulling a shot wide.

Salah was good v Tottenham, but hasn’t been in the goals much recently, notching just one in six.

Still, when he’s in the side and we’re winning – there’ll be no complaints from us!

Our no.11 will be in the side for the clash with Manchester United next weekend – which is our last fixture against one of the ‘Big Six’ for some time.

