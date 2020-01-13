(Video) Robbie Savage shuts down bitter City caller chatting nonsense about Liverpool

A Manchester City fan felt the need to call BB Radio 5 Live and claim that Liverpool’s season to date has been tainted by luck…

But Robbie Savage, not someone who speaks universal sense, it has to be said – shot him down!

The caller claimed we’ve not had injuries, which is utter rubbish – we’ve just dealt with the lengthy absences of Alisson, Fabinho and Joel Matip better than City did with Aymeric Laporte.

He also said our ‘late goals’ were a sign of fortune, but Savage reminded them that it’s actually a sign of guts, fitness and a winning mentality.

They’re not dealing with this season very well, are they…?

Check out the conversation, below: