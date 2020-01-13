(Video) This unbelievable passage of LFC passing almost led to Goal of Season contender

Liverpool battled it out against Spurs, but scored a brilliant goal and actually played some fantastic football at various stages on our first trip to the Tottenham Stadium.

Below, you’ll see a video courtesy of beIN Sports that demonstrates exactly this, with the Reds almost creating a chance for Roberto Firmino with some stunning, interlinking play.

Liverpool ping the ball about in midfield to make space and then find Mo Salah in the final third. The Egyptian feeds Sadio Mane who first time, tries to roll the ball into an onrushing Roberto Firmino – but the Brazilian cannot quite get on the end of the through-ball.

If he had have, it would have been simply the latest outrageous goal from this unbelievable football team.