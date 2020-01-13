(Video) Wijnaldum’s highlights v Spurs show just how incredible a midfielder Gini is

Gini Wijnaldum is a truly vital cog in Liverpool’s midfield.

Jurgen Klopp uses him to the left of the holding player, but against Spurs on Saturday, he was everywhere – covering every blade of grass, with and without the ball.

When he’s in possession, it’s basically impossible to get the ball off him. The Dutchman’s close control is better than anyone else’s in the Premier League, we’d argue.

He is tactically perfect and makes clever passing decisions nearly every time he has it, too.

Wijnaldum was the best player on the park for us, and will be in the side for Manchester United’s trip to Anfield next weekend, barring injury.