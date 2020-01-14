Liverpool to cut short Awoniyi’s Mainz loan with interest mounting – Neil Jones

Liverpool are reportedly set to end Taiwo Awoniyi’s loan deal at Mainz, where he has struggled to get game time, as European clubs line up to take him off our hands.

That’s according to the ever-reliable GOAL journalist Neil Jones who has totted up just 150 minutes of football for the Reds striker this season.

The young Nigerian forward hasn’t had much luck when it’s come to getting game time at Anfield, and that hasn’t been much better in Germany.

The idea of a loan deal is that a decent player on the fringe at one club, goes to another, and gets game time away from their parent club.

But that hasn’t really been the case with Awoniyi at Mainz – the striker has made just six appearances for the Bundesliga basement boys.

Mainz’s primary striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, has returned to action and it looks like it could be set to become even harder for the Liverpool man to get a game.

As per GOAL, Ligue 1 trio Montpellier, Brest and Nimes are also understood to be monitoring the situation, while Turkish outfit Besiktas and La Liga duo Leganes and Real Mallorca have also made enquiries.

No doubt our relationship with Mainz will stay quite strong, as they are the club that Jurgen Klopp played for and first coached as a young manager.