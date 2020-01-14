“No chance” – Italian journo claims LFC have refused to let Roma talk to Shaqiri

Reliable Italian journalist Rabrizio Romano has claimed that Roma identified Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri as a stand-in for the injured Nicolo Zaniolo.

Romano reported that the Serie A giants were interested in taking the Swiss flyer on loan, but the Reds didn’t even consider that an option.

AS Roma today asked for Xherdan Shaqiri on loan as Zaniolo replacement (he’s now injuried). Liverpool refused to loan him out on January. No chance. 🔴 #LFC #Shaqiri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2020

If true, this is a positive step by Liverpool. We are currently 17 points clear at the top of the Premier League table – why rock the boat, if we don’t need to.

The winger doesn’t play as many games as perhaps he’d like to, but that doesn’t mean he’s not an important part of how we play or how we set up.

For example, it’s not unimaginable that he starts against Manchester United in the league, in the coming weeks, as he’d got such a good record against the Mancs.

Shaqiri would have been a good option on paper, and given how much he plays, he’d have been a realistic target, but Jurgen Klopp didn’t bring him in last season for a laugh.

The boss clearly has a place in the squad for the midfielder, and let’s hope that he’s happy with that because he’s probably the best winger warming up benches in the country.