“Peaky blinders looking…lazy primadonna” – some fans don’t want Grealish at LFC

Posted by
We posted a Tweet that garnered a lot of attention the other day, and we certainly didn’t expect such a split discussion to come from it.

Fellow Liverpool FC website Anfield Edition shared some quotes from Danny Murphy which explained that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish would get into our team ahead of Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

I didn’t agree, and shared a little message.

This sparked a fantastic discussion amongst Liverpool fans about Grealish, and I think it’s fair to say that most supporters are in the “Danny is an idiot” camp.

The Villa man is a phenomenal footballer, I’m not questioning that, but does he simply walk into our starting XI? Absolutely not.

It’s not a dig at Grealish to say he wouldn’t either – we’re the reigning Champions of Europe, reigning Champions of the World and currently leading the Premier League by almost 20 points.

Grealish would no doubt improve our squad in general – having a player of his quality on the bench to call upon would be ideal, but some Liverpool fans actually believe Curtis Jones could be that player anyway.

Honestly. I’d have to admit, they’re not a million miles away! Take a look at some of the best responses to our Tweet:

