(Video) Chirivella channels inner Robbo as he simply doesn’t give up on winning the ball back

Young Spaniard Pedro Chirivella has got his own Andy Robertson moment – you know the one I’m talking about, when he chased down half of the Manchester City team.

The midfielder put in a big tackle on one of the opposition players, shortly after losing possession, and then continued to run after the ball until he won it back.

He was “like a man possessed” as the original post suggests – his never say die attitude is fantastic. I guess the lessons from Jurgen Klopp has stuck for the midfielder – which can only be a good thing!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):

