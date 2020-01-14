(Video) Curtis Jones scores another beauty a week after Merseyside Derby triumph

Curtis Jones is on fire at the moment – he was brought into the senior team to face Everton in the FA Cup, in what looked like a risky move by Jurgen Klopp.

But the kids done the job against the Blues, and it was a single goal by Jones that was enough for the Reds to continue marching on in the Cup.

And the young Scouser has kept true to his form, by scoring a similar goal for the U23s – albeit somewhat closer to the net.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):