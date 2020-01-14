(Video) Jamie Redknapp asks for photo with Virgil van Dijk for his son

Virgil van Dijk is somewhat of a superstar footballer, and even the game’s own celebrities are can be taken aback by the big man.

Former Liverpool man Jamie Redknapp, working for Sky Sports, asked the defender for a photo with his son, after the game against Spurs.

Of course, Virgil complied and a nice snap was taken for the youngster. Jamie’s youngest son is a Liverpool fan, and has been pictured with his dad wearing the club’s strip more than once.

It’s nice to see former players’ family interested in the Reds.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 12:20: