(Video) Jamie Redknapp asks for photo with Virgil van Dijk for his son

Posted by
(Video) Jamie Redknapp asks for photo with Virgil van Dijk for his son

Virgil van Dijk is somewhat of a superstar footballer, and even the game’s own celebrities are can be taken aback by the big man.

Former Liverpool man Jamie Redknapp, working for Sky Sports, asked the defender for a photo with his son, after the game against Spurs.

Of course, Virgil complied and a nice snap was taken for the youngster. Jamie’s youngest son is a Liverpool fan, and has been pictured with his dad wearing the club’s strip more than once.

It’s nice to see former players’ family interested in the Reds.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 12:20:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top