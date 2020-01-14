(Video) Merseyside Derby stars Chirivella & Jones combine for wonderful goal finished off by Hardy

Pedro Chririvella and Curtis Jones were standout stars as a youthful Liverpool side knocked Everton out of the FA Cup 1-0.

The Scouser bagged the only goal of the game, and it was enough to send the Blue boys packing and ensure the Reds continue marching on in the Cup.

The midfield duo have combined again, but this time for the U23s, in what is a lovely worked goal by the lads – finished off by Joe Hardy.

It was a tidy finish from the forward, but that pass by the Spaniard is just sublime.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):