(Video) Origi sent several Spurs players for the Echo with fancy footwork on edge of box

Divock Origi is the latest impact substitute at Liverpool – most notably coming off the bench in the Champions League final and scoring the second goal as the Reds beat Spurs 2-0 in Madrid.

The Belgian was brought on against the same opposition last week, but he didn’t have quite the same impact – but he didn’t need to either.

He showed a bit of flair, with some fancy footwork on the edge of Spurs’ box, before firing a fairly tame effort at the goal.

It wasn’t meant to be, but it would have been some goal to see if it had hit the back of the net.

