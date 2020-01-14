(Video) Sadio Mane ‘touches wood’ when told LFC are going to win the PL

Sadio Mane was recently crowned African footballer of the year, and there has been plenty of great content that has made its way over from Egypt.

But perhaps our favourite piece is a video that has recently emerged on Twitter of the superstar ‘touching wood’ when being told Liverpool are going to win the Premier League.

I assume it’s well known expression, but people will typically touch wood for good luck – and this shows just how much Mane wants to win the title!

It’s completely understandable, I think I’ve done every trick in the book myself – Red, don’t be smashing mirrors or walking under ladders!

Take a look of the video below (via CAF Awards 2019):