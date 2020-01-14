(Video) Takumi Minamino & Son Heung-min share wholesome moment before kick-off

Takumi Minamino has joined Liverpool with some extra weight on his shoulders as he’s the first Japanese footballer to play for the club.

Japan and South Korea are close neighbours, and the latter’s biggest star is arguably Spurs’ Son Heung-min at the moment.

So it’s not a big surprise that Minamino looked for Son prior to kick-off, when the Reds were up against the Londoners in their last outing.

The duo took a moment to greet each other and exchange a few words before heading down the tunnel – the grin on Mina’s face was so wholesome.

