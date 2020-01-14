(Video) Wijnaldum laughs after Liverpool fan blows him a kiss

A Liverpool fan clock an opportunity to have a laugh with one of the players in our game against Southampton at Anfield.
The ball fell into the hands of a supporter after a throw in was award, and Gini Wijnaldum walked over to collect it to re-start plat.
Before the fan threw the ball to the Dutch international, he blew a kiss to the midfielder and the Liverpool man laughed.
It’s such a simple, wholesome clip, but it just shows the kind of relationship we have with our players – we absolutely love them!
Take a watch of the video below:
😂 Georginio Wijnaldum you beauty 😘 pic.twitter.com/kUuAE2SPO4
— 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) January 13, 2020
COMMENTS