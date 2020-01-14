(Videos) New LFC striker Joe Hardy bags brace in 5-0 thrashing of Southampton

New Liverpool youth striker Joe Hardy, signed from Brentford this month, has hit the ground running in the famous red shirt.

In just his second start for the Reds’ U23 side, he’s bagged a brace in an impressive 5-0 hammering of Southampton in the PL2.

There hasn’t been much said about Hardy since he signed – probably because he’s going to be used as Rhian Brewster’s replacement while plies his trade at Swansea for the rest of the season.

But there is no denying the 21-year-old’s talent, with his two wonderful goals against the Saints.

Take a watch of the videos below (via Southampton FC):

GOAL: #LFCU23s 2-0 #SaintsFCU23s (Joe Hardy 15') The hosts double their advantage as Elliott turns provider to tee up Hardy who fires home. pic.twitter.com/BrShzOncwA — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 13, 2020