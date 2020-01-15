Andy Robertson explains his strict alcohol rules

Andy Robertson has explained that during the season, he won’t touch booze, and will only drink during a few weeks in the summer off-period.

Footballers from yesteryear were renowned for their midweek sessions – and Liverpool’s brilliant teams of the 1980s were almost as respected for their drinking as their football – but times have changed!

Now, with the game so incredibly fast-paced and intense, there is no room for somebody not in peak condition – especially not in a Jurgen Klopp team – anyway.

“Lifestyle, I always eat well and watch what I eat. I don’t drink during the season but don’t get me wrong, off season, I have a couple of weeks. I am Scottish after all,” Robbo told the Belfast Telegraph.

“During the season I try not to and that’s important because you need to invest in your body.

“It’s the most important thing. The team behind the team at Melwood (Liverpool’s training ground) every day, they make sure our bodies are ready and we’re as fit as we can possibly be.”

Since arriving, Klopp has made squad health and fitness a priority, bringing in fitness coach Andreas Kornmayer and nutritionist Mona Nemmer from Bayern Munich.

We still pick up injuries, as does everyone, but during the 90 minutes, Liverpool’s players can run hard until the end.

This has contributed to our brilliant record of important late goals that have in many ways been the defining characteristic of this so far exceptional season.

As for Robbo, he’s the best left-back on the planet and is enjoying another terrific campaign. We hope there’ll be plenty of reasons this summer for him to enjoy his two-week alcohol reign to the maximum!