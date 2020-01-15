Jadon Sancho ‘likes’ Sadio Mane’s humility and shows as much on Twitter

Jadon Sancho has liked this post on Twitter about Sadio Mane visiting a local Mosque in Liverpool.

The Imam of a Liverpool Mosque : “Sadio often comes to the mosque , at home he has a Bentley but he comes to us in an ordinary car “. He’s not out seeking attention and nor is he arrogant. He even helps clean the Mosque toilet.” The simplicity of Sadio Mane ❤️ #LFC. pic.twitter.com/Qj4cxewiLU — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) January 11, 2020

The story is a beautiful one and sums up Mane’s character.

Not only is he one of the best footballers on the planet, but he’s a down to earth, humble person, too.

Sancho has been linked to Liverpool on various occasions, but the winger is currently injured and is not going to make a blockbuster move to anybody this January.

The Athletic claim that while Sancho is rated by Jurgen Klopp, his £100m price-tag puts us off – especially as there wouldn’t be an automatic spot for him in the side.

Liverpool signed Taki Minamino this January, and still have the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri as more than capable backup options.

Rhian Brewster is out on loan, while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are chomping at the bit for more opportunities.

So regardless of what happens, we’re not sure Liverpool will actually do anything major in the transfer market this coming summer.