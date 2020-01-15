LFC rocked with AFCON dates likely reverting to Jan/Feb in 2020/21

The dates for the African Cup of Nations may be between January and February next year, and not in the summer of 2021, as was previously expected.

This is according to journalist Mansour Loum, an expert on African football.

John Bennett of the BBC also made the claim today, so we know it isn’t bogus:

June/July would be rainy season in Cameroon & there’s a clash with the new 2021 Club World Cup… Which is why it’s looking more & more likely that next year’s AFCON will be played in January/February. Debates taking place as we speak in Cameroon. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 15, 2020

Liverpool currently have three key players in Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who are the stars for powerhouses Egypt, Senegal and Guinea respectively.

Our first full season under Jurgen Klopp fell apart during Mane’s absence at the AFCON, and the boss was delighted when the competition made the smart decision to take place in the summer – in cohesion with the rest of the world’s footballing calendar.

But this likely reverse will be a mighty blow to Klopp and Liverpool, who may now have to bring in extra players during the summer transfer window to account for the extended absence of three key stars.

We’ll watch this space eagerly, and hope that whoever is making the decision ultimately sees sense.