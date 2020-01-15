Reds consider €125m Havertz bid after December talks with agent – Reports

It’s the January transfer window, so there’s always going to be some sort of speculation we’ll have to work through…

And the latest big name star to be linked with the Reds is Bayer Leverkusen’s Germany international Kai Havertz.

Last week, the Express said we have ‘already held talks with Havertz and his agent’ last month, and now, Mundo Deportivo are suggesting we’ve leapt to the head of the queue over a potential summer deal.

Javier Afaro writes that our interest is ‘strong’ and that our offer is ‘very serious,’ potentially reaching €125m.

Havertz is a tremendous player, but Liverpool have just signed Takumi Minamino, another versatile attacker who does his best stuff in central offensive areas, just like the 20-year-old German.

Of course, if Adam Lallana departs there may be room in the squad for another midfielder, but we’re not sure Liverpool will shell out such a sum on a player, however talented, who’ll at first be a rotation option.

After all, how can Jurgen Klopp possibly consider one of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson or Gini Wijnaldum dropping out of his regular starting XI?

In fairness, Hendo and Gini are approaching their 30s, and James Milner is well into his – so at some point – we’ll need another midfielder for the rebuild.

Whether Havertz is that player, at such a high price, remains to be seen.