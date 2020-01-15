(Tweet) Shrewsbury use Lucas Leiva’s ‘Unluckeee’ clip in epic troll of Bristol City, with FA Cup 4th Round tie with LFC confirmed

Shrewsbury Town won their FA Cup 3rd Round Replay with Bristol City last night, meaning Liverpool will be travelling to the League One side at the end of the month for a game!

It’s about time we got an on-paper easy draw, and we’re very much looking forward to the occasion.

Following the victory, in which Aaron Pierre scored the winner for the Shrews, the club’s social media admin delivered a masterful tweet which channelled Lucas Leiva’s infamous ‘Unluckeee’ video…

It turns out that goalscorer Pierre actually was on trial for Bristol three years ago, but didn’t make the grade!

So in this respect, the video is absolutely perfect!