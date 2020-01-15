(Video) Neil Warnock explains why he rates Klopp over Fergie, who ‘was just man-management’

Neil Warnock has made a very controversial, and in our opinion, fairly stupid claim about the best managers in Premier League history.

The Englishman has named his top five, with Arsene Wenger in front, Pep Guardiola second, Jurgen Klopp third, Sir Alex Ferguson fourth and Jose Mourinho fifth.

Ferguson won 13 titles and nobody else has more than three, so it’s pretty moronic not to name him no.1 and then debate the others – but Warnock has claimed the former United boss only had to worry about man-management.

“I think he was in an era where it was just man-management… It wasn’t all this stuff, all the backroom thing, you know. It was man-management,” he said, while claiming Klopp can go on to become no.1 in a few years’ time.

Well, Liverpool’s boss does now have a contract until 2024, so let’s see!