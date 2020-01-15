(Video) Paul Merson actually nails it on underrated & under-appreciated Liverpool

Paul Merson doesn’t always get it spot on, in fairness…

The pundit makes some bizarre claims, but in this instance, we reckon he’s on the money.

Merson claimed on Sky Sports’ The Debate show a few days back that Liverpool do not get the ‘respect’ we deserve for being by ‘far and away’ the best team in Europe right now.

He questions why Manchester City are Champions League favourites, according to the Bookies, when we’ve reached the competition’s last two finals, winning one – which is actually a very fair point!

Right now, Liverpool are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand.

City are in very good form themselves though, so it’s imperative we don’t open the door for a second half of the season comeback.

If we can maintain our focus, we’ll be champions come May.