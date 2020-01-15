(Video) Spurs fan filmed himself watching Liverpool win & it’s beyond cringeworthy

We guess people who’ve paid their money can do what they want in a football stadium.

But to sit in the stand and film yourself throughout the 90 minutes is something we’ll never get our head around.

This Spurs fan though decided it was how he wanted to enjoy Saturday’s game, however, and in a way – we’re glad he did – as it gave us quite a laugh this morning.

It’s hard to watch without squirming, but if you get to the end, you’ll see him accidentally celebrating our goal, which he wrongly believed VAR had ruled out!

It’s the little things…