Journo makes excellent point about LFC’s injury record this season

There has been a bit of a myth going around that Liverpool have had it easy this season, in the Premier League, because Manchester City – and several of our other rivals – have been hit with injures.

The idea is that the only reason we’re at the top of the table is because everyone else is a lot worse off than us – we’ve got the rest of league talking like Evertonians!

But please do excuse me if I don’t feel any pity for the mega-rich Man City when they get an injury to one of their six £50million defenders. Especially when we’ve had injuries of our own.

The Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst has penned an article which hits the nail on the head. You can read it in full here, but he basically explains how it’s not exactly been an easy ride for Jurgen Klopp this season.

I mean – we lost Alisson in the first week for two months, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have missed 30 games between them through injuries, Fabinho is just about to come back from a lengthy spell on the sides too.

Not to mention injuries to the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita. Even Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk had been nursing an injury earlier this season.

The idea that we haven’t had injuries of our own – and all of our other team’s dressing rooms look like the waiting room at the Royal – is a joke.