“Liverpool have called me” – Reds line up £42.7m move for Sandro Tonali, according to Italian media

Liverpool have again been linked with a move for teenage midfielder Sandro “the next Andrea Pirlo” Tonali, via reports in Italy.

That’s according to CalcioMercato, via Sport Witness, who say that Juventus are interested in the diamond in the rough at Brescia, but also cite Anfield as a potential destination and a bid of around €50million should be enough.

Massimo Cellino – the owner of Brecia – has been quoted by CalcioMercato as saying “Liverpool have called me“, as per the same report above.

Cellino is a bit of a character though, and it wouldn’t be too dramatic to suggest he may be talking out of his backside here. A bit of head-on ‘agent talk’ for the press, if you like, to drive up the youngster’s price.

Tonali isn’t the only midfielder we’ve been linked with of late though, with Kai Havertz also being spoken about by Spanish media who claim we’ve moved ahead of Barcelona in the queue for the Bayer Leverkusen talent.

If there is anything to these rumours, it seems Jurgen Klopp is looking to add another young midfielder to Liverpool’s roster for next season, with an eye on the future.

Having already brought in Takumi Minamino this month, it’s not likely the boss will be looking to splash the cash on a player unless they’re exceptional.