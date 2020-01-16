Liverpool lead Barcelona & Bayern in hunt for Bundesliga star Havertz – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, after fresh reports from Spain put the Reds ahead Barcelona in the pecking order for him.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo who also claim that Liverpool have also moved ahead of Bayern Munich in the race for the talented German international.

The same report states that the Reds have touched base with Havertz’s camp over a possible summer switch, and he could be in line to replace Adam Lallana in the squad at Anfield.

Bild, who have previously linked with with the Bayer Leverkusen man, say Havertz will cost in excess of £100million, which seems a lot for a player who is out of contract in next year and has of yet showed no signs of penning an extension.

Liverpool have of course just announced Takumi Minamino, a not dissimilar player, which again suggests to us our ‘talks’ may have been out of due diligence more than anything else.

That being said, it’s never a bad thing to see the Reds being linked with talented players like Havertz – the young lad has got talent, and is a solid prospect, so let’s hope there’s something to these rumours.