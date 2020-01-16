Liverpool predicted XI v. Shrewsbury – young Reds set for another outing after Everton FA Cup win

Liverpool are up against Shrewsbury in the next round of the FA Cup, in what should be a well-fought affair.

The Reds knocked out bitter rivals Everton in the previous fixture, thanks to a solo goal by Curtis Jones in a team that was littered with members of the U23s’ squad.

It’s to be expected that Jurgen Klopp will name a similar side against Shrewsbury in the Cup, with his priorities on the Premier League and Champions League.

In goal, it’s almost certain that Adrian will keep his place after a brilliant performance against the Blues in the last round.

His defensive back four is likely to be Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Yasser Larouci, and since Nat Phillips has left the club on loan again, I’d tip Sepp van den Berg to come into the fold, but it could be seen as a good opportunity for Dejan Lovren and/or Joel Matip to come back into the fold.

I’ve a feeling James Milner will be involved, if he can prove his fitness, and he could take up the spot at left back.

In midfield, it would be very odd if we won’t see Jones and Pedro Chirivella rekindling their partnership in the centre of the park, and I think they’ll be complimented by Adam Lallana.

Up top, you’d have to expect Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino to keep their places, with there being a hint of a suggestion that Xherdan Shaqiri could start on the right flank, having missed so much football of late.

In the event that Klopp decides to lean on his more senior players, it could be a good game for Lovren, Matip and Fabinho to get some much-needed game time.

So the team I’d pick would be: Adrian; Gomez, Lovren, Williams, Larouci; Chirivella, Jones, Lallana; Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi.