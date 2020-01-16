The latest on Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren & Fabinho ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool play host to Manchester United this weekend, as the Reds look to continue their incredible form in the Premier League.

Another three points would ensure that we keep our unreal lead at the top of the table, and rub salt in the wound for our biggest rivals who will want to spoil the party.

Even though rival fans like to suggest we’ve had no injury problems this season, we have been without Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho for a number of weeks now.

Jurgen Klopp would certainly love to have all three back for the game, but we’ve managed to cope well with Joe Gomez finding his form and a more offensive midfield coping.

That being said, the boss has confirmed that Matip will be “in” against the Mancs, and Fabinho and Lovren are both with a chance of being available, as per the Independent.

Jurgen Klopp on Manchester United: “It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I'm not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well. That means a lot and helps massively of course. But we will see how it looks. The week is very important.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/0ccMLa1rSh — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 14, 2020

To be honest, I wouldn’t bank on either of Dejan or Fab making the starting XI, but it’s nice to know they’re in contention and could feature soon.

Matip, on the other hand, probably would have slotted right back into our back line, but Gomez’s return to form will give Klopp something to think about.