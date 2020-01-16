(Video) Adrian denies Ox rocket in training with cat-like save whilst holding another ball

Adrian signed for Liverpool after West Ham chose not to extend his contract, and it ran out over the summer – and I do not know what they were playing at.

The Spaniard has been excellent for the Reds, when called upon, in Alisson’s absence, and has barely put a foot wrong since swapping London for Merseyside.

In a new video the stopper has shared from training, he stops a powerful shot by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, made even more impressive considering it was a drop ball.

Of course, it’s just in training, but the way he stretched for the ball and saved easy – the man is a cat!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):