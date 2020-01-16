(Video) Football shirts expert imagines what Nike & LFC kits may look like for 2020/21

Liverpool are officially going to have their kits manufactured by Nike as of next season, in what will be one of the biggest deals in world football.

Reds supporters will easily be able to remember what Adidas put out for us, and even Reebok, and later Warrior and New Balance,

But what will a Nike Liverpool kit look like? JOE decided to ask Classic Football Shirts for their thoughts on this matter – and the insight in the video they’ve shared on Twitter is superb.

By the end of it, you’ll have a rough idea of what to expect from Nike next season.

Take a watch of the video below (via Foosball JOE):