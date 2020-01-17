Five Liverpool injury boosts including Naby Keita news

Liverpool’s injury crisis looks set to be coming to an end.

Dave Maddock of the Mirror has claimed on Twitter that the trio of Fabinho, Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri will be ready for the squad that takes on Manchester United this Sunday.

Fabinho, Matip, Shaqiri all completed full session with #LFC in intense training session today, will be available for the weekend. Lovren did a tailored session alone. Milner and Keita due to resume rehab outside later in week and could return to training next week if all well. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 15, 2020

He’s also claimed that James Milner and Naby Keita are not far behind, and could return to training next week – meaning they’ll maybe be in contention for the FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury on January 26th and if not, the midweek Premier League game with West Ham.

We had assumed both midfielders would be out until after our winter break, so for them to come back this January is an unexpected surprise.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also fit and firing, while Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are enjoying some of the best football of their careers.

If we can get to February unbeaten in the Premier League, the title is surely ours.

We need 35 points from our remaining 17 games to guarantee it.