Klopp furious at AFCON date change & says LFC will have to think about signing African players now

Jurgen Klopp is not happy with the decision to hold the AFCON in January and February in 2021.

The competition had previously decided to change from a mid-season running to the summer, to be in line with other major international tournaments.

But due to a number of reasons, including the weather in Cameroon and the fact the World Cup is being held mid-season in 2022, plans have reverted.

The best two players on the continent, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, both play for Liverpool – and it’s going to rock us next term – before mentioning Naby Keita’s participation for Guinea.

Klopp says that this decision will now influence decisions in the transfer market, knowing that a new signing will be absent for a key part of the season every two years.

It’s also a gamble whether or not the Reds will buy players to cover for Mane and Salah in their absence – although that’s some way off.

“If we have to make a decision about bringing in a player, it is a massive one,” said Klopp.

“You know for four weeks you don’t have them. As a club you have to think about this. It doesn’t help African players.

“I couldn’t respect the Africa Cup of Nations more than I do because I like the competition and watched it a lot in the past. It’s a very interesting tournament,” added Klopp.

“But, it’s an obvious problem that you play a tournament in the middle of the season, although it makes more sense for Africa to play it in our winter when the weather is better for them – I get that.

“But we have absolutely no power – so if we did say ‘We don’t let him go’, the player is suspended.

“If a player is injured and cannot play for us we have to send him to Africa and they have a look and in one or two weeks they are back. Nowadays, it should not be like this.”