Klopp on Robertson: ‘Nobody wanted him because his defending was not good’

Jurgen Klopp has explained how Liverpool had a free run at Andy Robertson in 2017 because other teams thought his lackadaisical defending would be an issue.

Now, the Scot is recognised as perhaps the best left-back on the planet and he’s been a vital cog in Liverpool’s recent success, in which the team has won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Notably, the Reds are also 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand.

His offensive play is superb, but his defending is pretty good, too!

Liverpool have conceded just 14 goals in the Premier League this term from 21 matches – a fantastic record which is seven fewer than next best Leicester City.

Klopp told beIN Sports: “(Andy) Robertson was sensational attacking but nobody wanted him because defending was not good.

“Now you see him now, you can learn defending. Joel Matip on a free transfer, nobody wanted him really. But you need to make good decisions because the other teams don’t sleep.”

Klopp also references Bosman signing Matip, who is finally fit again after a lay-off which has seen him miss 21 games in total.

Thankfully, Joe Gomez has grown into his central defensive role alongside Virgil van Dijk – and will keep his spot until he loses form or picks up an injury.

We reckon Matip may come in for the tie with Shrewsbury however – with Dejan Lovren alongside him if the Croat is fit.