Left-back target ‘happy’ at LFC interest: ‘It doesn’t come much bigger’

Liverpool have a reported interest in Sam McCallum and the 19-year-old Coventry City star would seemingly jump at the chance!

The left-back has been starring in League One this term and as a result, has drawn the attention of some clubs higher up the pyramid.

Naturally McCallum is flattered by the attention of the European champions, but has told the media he doesn’t know if the links are genuine.

“It does make me smile,” he said, reported in the Echo. “I did see that and I suppose it doesn’t get much bigger than that but like I said, it’s just in the background and nothing has come of it.”

“It makes me feel happy but you obviously don’t know what’s true and what’s not, so…”

Liverpool’s current left-back, Andy Robertson, is probably the best in the world in his position, but after the Scot, Jurgen Klopp’s next option is converted midfielder James Milner – a right-footer.

We do have Yasser Larouci coming through the ranks, with the teenager starring v Everton in the FA Cup this month, but perhaps we could do with another high-potential backup.

We’ve not seen any of McCallum, but completely trust our scouts to be paying attention to the right players.

Any addition though will likely be in the summer. Our January business is surely done.