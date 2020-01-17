Liverpool tickets are most expensive on the secondary market

Liverpool’s brilliant run this season has unfortunately seen the cost of our tickets on the second market soar.

As we know, many take advantage of this as buyers and sellers – and it’s sadly led to the abuse of our ticketing policy – although it’s a hard one to get right when there is such a high demand.

We’re not sure what the answer is.

Members find it incredibly hard to get tickets anyway, and the chances of getting something for an away trip is impossible for most.

SeatPick.com, a ticket search engine for live events, has done the research and analysed the ticket prices from the top 5 leagues in Europe, finding that Liverpool has the highest ticket average on the resale market across all the European teams In the 2019/20 season.

In fact, Liverpool’s average resale price is reportedly £742 – 2.5 times more than Chelsea’s.

The average starting price to get into a Liverpool match is about £308 per resale ticket which is again the highest in Europe by quite a big margin.

Here are the top 16 most expensive teams in Europe by ticket price average in the resale market analysed from more than 20 different ticket markets: