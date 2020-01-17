Minamino has a message for Liverpool fans on his 25th birthday

Happy Birthday for yesterday, Taki!

Liverpool’s new signing turned 25 on Thursday, just two weeks after his arrival from Rb Salzburg.

So far, Minamino has only played once, impressing in the FA Cup victory over Everton – but we expect to see more of him before the end of January and his spot in the team for the game with Shrewsbury is surely guaranteed.

Liverpool posted a Happy Birthday message on Twitter for our new no.18, and Minamino’s reply was great.

It says, “Thank you for many messages. I’m 25 now! I will do my best to make this a good year…”

With Liverpool on course for Premier League glory, it looks set to be one, right now.

How much of a role Taki will play straight away, we don’t know – as Jurgen Klopp has his front-three nailed on when everybody is fit.

Minamino provides us an option in reserve though and someone whose energy and pressing skills will massively benefit us throughout his Anfield tenure.