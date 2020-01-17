Mo Salah hits back at critics who claim he’s selfish; says he likes to assist as much as score

Mo Salah is quietly having an excellent season.

His only issue is that he isn’t quite living up to the ludicrous standards he set in his debut Anfield campaign, in which he carried the team on his back and scored 44 goals from the right-wing, without scoring a penalty!

Pundits are largely talking about Sadio Mane, but we think the pair are equally important parts of our epic frontline.

This term Salah is on 14 goals, a tidy return from a wing-forward, especially considering they’ve all come in the Premier League and Champions League.

(No Europa League / EFL Cup stat-padding for our no.11…)

Salah is very much a part of the team, and his movement, speed in behind and underrated passing means he helps Mane and Roberto Firmino find the back of the net, too.

For some reason, based on a few moments rather than extended evidence, there’s a perception of the Egyptian as a selfish player – but it’s nonsense.

Salah agrees, and has claimed as much, as reported by Goal:

“As long as I feel like I’m creating chances and giving assists, that’s great. Maybe people don’t focus much on that, but I like to give assists as well as score,” he said.

Last time out, Salah’s assist for Firmino helped us down Spurs, putting him on seven assists for the term as well. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold has more.