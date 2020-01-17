Rashford will play injured against Liverpool on Sunday

Marcus Rashford is ready to play ‘through the pain barrier’ even though he won’t be fully fit on Sunday for Manchester United’s trip to Anfield.

This is according to Mirror, who write that the 22-year-old has ‘responded well to initial treatment and is ready to put his body on the line and play on Sunday – even if he requires a pain-killing injection to do so.’

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer took Rashford off the bench in the FA Cup replay with Wolves in order to secure a victory, but regretted it when the striker hobbled off 15 minutes later.

He’s been excellent this term, and actually has more goals in all competitions than any of Liverpool’s world-class forwards – although it shouldn’t be forgotten that he’s padded his stats in the League Cup and Europa League.

Still, Rashford always causes Liverpool problems with his pace and trickery – and at Anfield – we’ll play the kind of high line he can take advantage of.

For this reason, we’d much prefer him to be on the bench, but time and time again players force themselves onto the field with an injury and put in a tepid performance, so it could be a win/win situation for the Reds.

In fairness, whoever United field, Liverpool should be expected to win and make up for the draw at Old Trafford which saw our biggest rivals benefit from a bizarre VAR decision in the first-half.