Solskjaer thinks he’s ‘frustrated’ Klopp and takes boring football accusation as a compliment

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made comments which indicate he thinks he’s got under Jurgen Klopp’s skin…

The German has yet to beat Solskjaer, drawing 0-0 at Old Trafford last season and 1-1 this, but the pair have yet to face off at Anfield.

On Sunday, Solskjaer’s United will head to Merseyside, attempting to take points from us for the second time this Premier League term.

No other team has managed that, yet.

Klopp had no time for Solskjaer’s anti-football tactics a few months back, but Solskjaer reckons this is proof that they worked.

“I don’t think it’s an accusation,” said Solskjaer, cited in the Mirror. “I take it as a compliment, that we’ve defended so well.

“When the opposition manager is frustrated, that’s a good sign our boys have done well.

“I think we’ve been closest to winning both games against Liverpool, so I don’t know what the problem has been.”

The Norwegian also said he’s acutely aware of our 30-year wait for the title, and will strive to make sure the same doesn’t happen with his team.

“That’s what we’re working hard towards,” said Solskjaer. “To make sure doesn’t happen and let that be a lesson for us. We can’t let ours be that long.”

In fairness, it’s already been seven – and if Liverpool can win the Premier League this season we’ll enjoy every year our biggest rivals remain out of first place.

All focus now though should remain on trying to secure the three points at the weekend.